Have You Lost Your Job to #Covid19? Casava Wants Share Your Story + There’s a Gift For You

The COVID-9 pandemic is not just affecting our physical health, a lot of people’s livelihoods have been impacted negatively. Around the world, especially here in Nigeria, thousands of people have lost their jobs, laid off or furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Corporations, startups and small businesses have been forced to close or cut down operations.

Are you one of those who have been affected by this? Has your employment or income been affected by the pandemic? Have you struggled with keeping up with bills or making ends meet?

The team at Casava will like to hear you share your COVID-19 unemployment experience.

How to tell your story

Fill this form and a member of the Casava team will reach out with a few questions about you and your experience.

Why your story?

One of the bright spots that has emerged during the pandemic is the respect and appreciation for previously unsung workers. The Casava team strongly believe that anyone rendering any form of service regardless of the industry is truly essential.

Telling your story will help them understand the challenges people are facing at this time. #IamEssential is part of a project that aims to help Nigerians protect their income from job loss or serious injury.

And that’s not all! Every worker featured in the series will receive a N20,000 reward from the team at Casava for their participation.

About Casava

#IamEssential is led by Casava — an insurance company created to help every Nigerian protect their income from unemployment. We ensure that in the event of job loss or in the case that you can’t work because of a serious injury, you earn your salary for up to 6 months.

Check us out on casava.co.