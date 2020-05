Shortly after dropping is his EP “USG(Underground Spiritual Game)” that featured Olamide, Adesola Aladeyemi popularly known as Dessy is back with the remix to his hit song titled “E No Possible“.

In the remix, Dessy features rave of the moment, Zlantan Ibile to spice things up and add his unique sound.

The song was produced by DJ Coublon.

Listen to the song below:

Download