New Music: AirBoy – Dance

AirBoy is back with a whole new sound and a brand new record label.

After parting ways with Aquila Records, and releasing music independently, AirBoy has joined Oladips Records and is releasing new single “Dance” under them.

Produced by South African producers Bali and Musa Keys, “Dance” is a new flavor and a welcome change, with AirBoy delivering a smooth melody that will definitely make your body rock.

With the drop of this single, Oladips Records has launched a “Dance” contest starting May 18th to June 1st. Winners of the contest will receive cash prizes, visit AirBoy (@AirboyRado1) and Oladips’ (@OladipsRecords) Instagram for details.

In the meantime, listen to and download “Dance” by AirBoy.

Download.