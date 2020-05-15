Emmanuel Emenike’s Sweet Birthday Wish to his Wife Iheoma will make you Smile

Emmanuel Emenike is grateful for his wife Iheoma and he is appreciating her in the most beautiful way as she turns a year older today. The Super Eagles star took to his Instagram to shower his wife with the most beautiful words on her birthday.

Emenike shared a photo from their white wedding and captioned it:

My dear wife, I want to thank you for sharing your body, life, and soul with me. All the words in all the languages that exist in this world can never express how much you mean to me and how much my beating heart loves you. Happy birthday to the most beautiful 👸 @iheomannadi ❤️.

Photo Credit: @emenike_9