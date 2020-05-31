How to Wear Neutrals This Summer, According to J’Adore Fashion

Fashion blogger Stella Adewunmi shared a super cool how to video on her IGTV.

On her Instagram she shared

How To Style Neutrals

Yes, you can wear neutrals this summer. As much as we love colors for summer outfits, neutral colors can still be a part of our summer wardrobe without being boring. Are you a fan of neutral colors? 🙋🏾‍♀️ .

Check out the blog for tips on how to style neutrals + Youtube video with 7 different neutral outfits.