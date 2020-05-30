With social gatherings cancelled and fashion shows on hold, fashion brands are exploring creative ways to showcase their latest offerings, a great example being Anifa Mvuemba-led brand Hanifa, which unveiled it’s new Pink Label Congo collection with a digital show and 3D models.

Fashion influencers are also experimenting with the thrills of runway shows and modelling collections from their closets to create DIY runway shows – their main audience, smartphones and tripod stands.

From the streets of London to Paris, every day is a fashion show for fashionistas and Instagram is the perfect runway!

LADIES AND GENTS I PRESENT TO YOU, THE WISDOM KAYE FW20 SHOW ! The show is organized in 3 sections, 4 looks each. The first 2 sections are inspired by my favorite designers Rick Owens and Hedi Slimane, respectively. The last section is more of my personal style at the moment, but influences from both designers can still be seen in some of the looks.

For the Rick Owens section, I drew inspiration from his SS20, Fall 19 and 13 shows. For the Hedi Slimane section I drew inspiration mainly from his time at Saint Laurent specifically taking inspo from his fall 15 & 16 and spring 15 collection. Also drew inspiration from his Celine Spring 20 collection. Honestly, I’m kinda satisfied with how it came out, I literally only had my phone and my car to mount my phone on. I captured the looks in an empty parking lot over the course of a few weeks as I was planning, think I did the best I could.

I was inspired by the iconic @wisdm so I did a mini runway show.

Top: @kaicollective , Jeans: @Zara Jacket:@Eloracollection ,Hat: @cosstores

Look 2: @topshop jacket and pants

Look 3: dvf top and @eloracollection pants

Look 4: Zara jacket , pants and ASOS hat

Look 5: Wildkulture dress and @eloracollection pants.

Look 6: @amnas.ng jacket

Look 7: @eloracollection dress

And The Category Is…Taking Fashion To The streets Of Paris

Look 2: @olivia.arukwe jacket @zara shoes

Look 3: jacket. Thrifted @asos shoes @olivia.arukwe skirt @asos purse

Look 4: @olivia.arukwe

Look 5: outfit @olivia.arukwe shoes @asos

Look 6: dress @kaicollective pants @olivia.arukwe bag @asos

Look 7: jacket @samawoman

Look 8: jacket @zara pant/top @olivia.arukwe shoes @asos

