These Influencers Created their own Runway Shows & It's the Coolest Thing You'll Watch Today

Mariam Bakre's Sweet Note to her Baby Girl Will Make You Beam 💕

Major Moves! Omoyemi Akerele Is Now On The Board of Directors Of The Commonwealth Fashion Council

5 Chic Ways To Try The Colour Blocking Trend - According to Nife Akingbe

Jimmie Akinsola Just Won Menswear Fashion With These Athleisure Looks

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 338

The BN Style Recap: The Stories African Fashion Girls Are Reading All Week!

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Lisa Folawiyo, Yasmin Furmie, Debbie Beeko And More

Interested In Fashion E-Commerce in Africa? This Lagos Fashion Week Session Is A Must Watch!

You Definitely Need to Watch This Game Changing Digital Fashion Show by Hanifa!

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

With social gatherings cancelled and fashion shows on hold, fashion brands are exploring creative ways to showcase their latest offerings, a great example being Anifa Mvuemba-led brand Hanifa, which unveiled it’s new Pink Label Congo collection with a digital show and 3D models.

Fashion influencers are also experimenting with the thrills of runway shows and modelling collections from their closets to create  DIY runway shows – their main audience, smartphones and tripod stands.

From the streets of London to Paris, every day is a fashion show for fashionistas and Instagram is the perfect runway!

Wisdom Kaye

LADIES AND GENTS I PRESENT TO YOU, THE WISDOM KAYE FW20 SHOW !

The show is organized in 3 sections, 4 looks each. The first 2 sections are inspired by my favorite designers Rick Owens and Hedi Slimane, respectively. The last section is more of my personal style at the moment, but influences from both designers can still be seen in some of the looks.
For the Rick Owens section, I drew inspiration from his SS20, Fall 19 and 13 shows.

For the Hedi Slimane section I drew inspiration mainly from his time at Saint Laurent specifically taking inspo from his fall 15 & 16 and spring 15 collection. Also drew inspiration from his Celine Spring 20 collection.

Honestly, I’m kinda satisfied with how it came out, I literally only had my phone and my car to mount my phone on. I captured the looks in an empty parking lot over the course of a few weeks as I was planning, think I did the best I could.

 

Hafsah Mohammed

I was inspired by the iconic @wisdm so I did a mini runway show. I am now accepting all modeling gigs. Send me an email.😘

Which look will you be buying fresh off the runway?

Look 1:
Top: @kaicollective , Jeans: @Zara Jacket:@Eloracollection ,Hat: @cosstores
Look 2: @topshop jacket and pants
Look 3: dvf top and @eloracollection pants
Look 4: Zara jacket , pants and ASOS hat
Look 5: Wildkulture dress and @eloracollection pants.
Look 6: @amnas.ng jacket
Look 7: @eloracollection dress

Olivia Arukwe

And The Category Is…Taking Fashion To The streets Of Paris, you are welcome…..

Look 1: @olivia.arukwe
Look 2: @olivia.arukwe jacket @zara shoes
Look 3: jacket. Thrifted @asos shoes @olivia.arukwe skirt @asos purse
Look 4: @olivia.arukwe
Look 5: outfit @olivia.arukwe shoes @asos
Look 6: dress @kaicollective pants @olivia.arukwe bag @asos
Look 7: jacket @samawoman
Look 8: jacket @zara pant/top @olivia.arukwe shoes @asos

 

