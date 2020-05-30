Connect with us

Style Sweet Spot

Mariam Bakre's Sweet Note to her Baby Girl Will Make You Beam 💕

News Style

Major Moves! Omoyemi Akerele Is Now On The Board of Directors Of The Commonwealth Fashion Council

Style

5 Chic Ways To Try The Colour Blocking Trend - According to Nife Akingbe

Style

Jimmie Akinsola Just Won Menswear Fashion With These Athleisure Looks

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 338

Style

The BN Style Recap: The Stories African Fashion Girls Are Reading All Week!

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Lisa Folawiyo, Yasmin Furmie, Debbie Beeko And More

Style

Interested In Fashion E-Commerce in Africa? This Lagos Fashion Week Session Is A Must Watch!

Style

You Definitely Need to Watch This Game Changing Digital Fashion Show by Hanifa!

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Anto Lecky is Wishing all Muslims a Happy Eid Mubarak with These Stunning Snaps

Style

Mariam Bakre’s Sweet Note to her Baby Girl Will Make You Beam 💕

BellaNaija.com

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Mariam Bakre is such a happy and proud mum!

A few days ago, the content creator and her husband Femi Bakre, welcomed a beautiful girl!

The new mum has now taken to Instagram to pen down a sweet and heartwarming note to her newborn. She’s also giving us more adorable photos of the bundle of joy and she’s so adorable. She wrote:

After watching about a hundred birthing videos and using about 3 different birthing apps, none of it prepared me for your arrival. .
When the doctor put you on my chest, I knew right there and then that you have my heart forever.
.
Tbh, I’m looking for words to describe how you make me feel, but I can’t seem to get my self together. Your cry already makes me cry and your smile makes me laugh. You make dady blush so hard I can almost see his cheeks turn red (hard guy hard guy 😏🙄)
.
You came at such a different time for the word and made me realize the strengths I didn’t even know I had. Because of you, I’m now somebody’s mumy. 😭❤️❤️
.
I can’t wait for us to start matching outfits and for me to start saying stories of how my 6 months old baby told me ‘mummy you look tired, you should get some rest, and continue tomorrow 😂😂)
.
My darling child, May Almighty Allah protect you from the evil of what He has created, May you always be happy and be a source of happiness to everyone you come across. Been praying for you even before I met you, I’ll always pray for you. .
Your dad will most like be the cooler parent but I promise to love you with every I have!! You already make me want to do so much more! .
(Even typing this is already making me teary 😭😭 ) I bless the day you came into my life Faizah, my precious Fife ❤️ Thank you for choosing me. .
Like play like play, I’m somebody’s mum! You’ve made me realize that I can actually survive on 4 hours of sleep 😭😭
.
PS: I’m going to be the mum that screams her lungs out (saying that’s my girl) anytime you’re having a stage presentation at school 🤷🏻‍♀️
.
I LOVE YOU SO MUCH PRINCESS, WELCOME HOME ❤️
.
Thank you everyone for the love! God bless you!

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: mory_coco

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What We’re Not Gonna Do Is White Wash Corrupt Politicians… Okay?

BN Presents In Loving Memory… For the Light That Continues to Shine in Our Hearts

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: The Ultimate Guide to Guest Posting For Beginners

#BellaNaijaWCW Tolu Adeleke is Helping Improve Maternal & Child Health in Nigeria with Tolu The Midwife

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Kids a Head Start on Charitable Giving… Use These Tips!
Advertisement
css.php