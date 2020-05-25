Interested In Fashion E-Commerce in Africa? This Lagos Fashion Week Session Is A Must Watch!

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lagos Fashion Week continues their work in furthering industry conversation beyond the runway, with an important conversation around e-commerce with a mix of nascent industry leaders and fashion e-commerce startups.

On their Instagram page they shared:

This Friday at 6pm, our #StayHome series live on YouTube will focus on how E-Commerce is taking Center Stage within and outside the African Continent and what this means for African creatives. We will be joined by Sam Mensah (Founder, Kisua), Amira Rasool (Founder & CEO Folklore), Nisha Kanabar (Founder & CEO, Industrie Africa), Ijeoma Ogbechie (Founder, Avivere), Ayotunde Rufai (CEO, Jendaya), Moulaye Taboure (Co-Founder & CEO, Afrikrea) and Omoyemi Akerele (Founder, Lagos Fashion Week). 

Watch the full session below:

 

 

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

