Jidenna Looks Dapper Rocking African Designs On The New GQ South Africa Cover

Nigerian rapper Jidenna is the cover star for GQ South Africa‘s May/June 2020 music issue.

The publication writes: Whether it’s Pan-Africanism, style as rebellion, or the global sound fusion shaping his next studio album, Jidenna is, above all, true to himself.

The Classic Man crooner is eye candy in the photos following the cover feature first rocking a printed damask jacket, showing off his Polynesian tattoo. Next, he dons a matching set from South African Afro Futuristic Luxury brand, Imprint ZA.

Inside the issue he says:

My mission doesn’t stop with Africa alone. I’m building a two-way, multiple- lane highway that’s cultural, economic, spiritual and uplifts people on both sides.

More on this issue now on www.gq.co.za

Editor-in-Chief : @yatikhumalo

Photographs by : @aartverrips_official

Art Direction by : @robynleepretorius

Styling by : @bassonjason

Interview: @drivingmsdupsie