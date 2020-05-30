Janelle Monáe & Jidenna are Lending a Much Needed Helping Hand to those in Need

Since the pandemic, there’s been an outpouring of relief efforts from celebrities, and Janelle Monáe alongside Jidenna, are adding their influence to the mix with #WondaLunch.

The singers helped distribute meals during a drive-through meal giveaway at a school in Los Angeles, in a partnership with hunger nonprofit Project Isaiah. They are joined by attorney and political commentator Angela Rye, and congresswoman Maxine Waters.

According to Just Jared, “anything left over from the drive, which catered 10,000 lunches, was given to homeless shelters”.

Check out how Nigerian celebrities offered a helping hand to the needy.

Check on it!