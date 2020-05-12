Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Level Up Your Cooking Skills with Juliet's Tasty Hub

Career Features

‘Tale Alimi: Doing Business in The New Normal

Career

Here's How You can Increase Your Earning Capacity with Stephanie Obi's 'The Knowledge' Challenge

Career Features Inspired

Kehinde Ayanleye of Stutern is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BN TV Career Relationships Scoop

Catch Up on All that Went Down Last Week on #AtHomeWithBN

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: This Job Doesn't Feel Right For Me Any More

Career

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features

Oyindamola Ossi: Are You Ready For the Post-Pandemic 'War For Talent'?

BN TV Career

WATCH Moremi Elekwachi Share Tips on How to Build Your Brand this Period

BN TV Career

Let Peace Itimi Teach You How to Leverage Storytelling for Your Business | WATCH

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Level Up Your Cooking Skills with Juliet’s Tasty Hub

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Juliet’s Tasty Hub | @julietstastyhub

Juliet’s Tasty Hub is a Culinary School and catering services outlet designed to meet your food needs by teaching you to cook and bake and (or) by catering for you.

Due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic, they now hold cooking and baking classes online and offline while observing all precautionary measures. Whilst under quarantine, kindly boost your immunity by ordering their foods prepared under standard sanitary and hygienic conditions @jthfoods

Discounted rates apply!

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Call/Whatsapp: 07031847942
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Email: [email protected]

You can also visit www.julietstastyhub.com for more information

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Hephzibah Frances: How My Relationship With My Mom Evolved

‘Tale Alimi: Doing Business in The New Normal

BN Book Review: The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Dare | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

BN Prose: Many Colours of Rainbow by Nneamaka Onochie

Kehinde Ayanleye of Stutern is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php