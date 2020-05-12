BNShareYourHustle: Level Up Your Cooking Skills with Juliet’s Tasty Hub

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Juliet’s Tasty Hub | @julietstastyhub

Juliet’s Tasty Hub is a Culinary School and catering services outlet designed to meet your food needs by teaching you to cook and bake and (or) by catering for you.

Due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic, they now hold cooking and baking classes online and offline while observing all precautionary measures. Whilst under quarantine, kindly boost your immunity by ordering their foods prepared under standard sanitary and hygienic conditions @jthfoods

Discounted rates apply!

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Call/Whatsapp: 07031847942

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Email: [email protected]

You can also visit www.julietstastyhub.com for more information