Kehinde Ayanleye of Stutern is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

In 2014, after Kehinde Ayanleye and his twin brother Taiwo Ayanleye found it difficult to land their first job after graduating from university. Upon research, they discovered 12,000,000 Africans face this problem every year. They decided to do something about that.

They founded Stutern, a skills development and job placement platform that connects the most ambitious university graduates with long-term employment. Stutern is working to close the gap between youth unemployment and entry-level jobs, especially in the technology industry.

Before Stutern, Kehinde worked in television production, animation and design. In 2016, he co-founded The Underpin, a platform which provides a bridge to close the talent gap while investing in the smartest, most creative minds in animation and VFX. The platform recruited the most creative and aspirational talents in Nigeria, with zero skills/experience in animation, 3D modeling or VFX and helped shaped them to be world-class and employ them as full-time artists that extended to leading creative teams around the world.

Kehinde is also a 2018 Acacia Global Entrepreneurship Fellow.

Stutern’s Graduate Accelerator program helps graduates develop the necessary skills – deferred-tuition trainings – to land 21st century jobs as well as offer job placements opportunities for participants.

Stutern, since its establishment, has supported over 1,500 businesses and created easy access to over 50,000 youths across the continent.

Kehinde holds a B.Sc in Mass Communication/Media Studies from Bowen University, a masters degree Computer Animation from the University of Kent, a Front End Web Development certificate from General Assembly, and is a graduate of the MIT Sloan School of Management’s Executive Education Program in Mastering Design Thinking.

We celebrate Kehinde today as our #BellaNaijaMCM, for his contribution to bridging the skills gap in Nigeria as well as tackling the unemployment crisis in the country, and we’re rooting for him.