New Video: TY Bello – Over the Earth (Spontaneous Worship)

TY Bello is out with a new episode of her Spontaneous Worship series. This one is titled “Over the Earth“.

She says:

Out of the pressing always comes out oil. These have been difficult times for the earth. But I love how God always turns what was meant for evil into a beautiful outpouring of the power of the Holy Spirit. God is close to us now more than ever before. All you have to do is reach out, and He’ll fill you with His Spirit.

CREDITS:

Recorded by Joshkeyz Keys by Joshkeyz

Performed by TY Bello

Arranged by TY Bello and JoshKeyz

Mixed and Mastered by JoshKeyz

Filmed by Temiloluwa Films and Adelodun Akinwale

Edited by Temiloluwa Films