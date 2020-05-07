Connect with us

Music

Listen to this Beautiful Acoustic Version of Sinach's "This Is My Season"

Music

Two MAJOR Details about Tiwa Savage's Upcoming Album

Music

New Video: TY Bello - Over the Earth (Spontaneous Worship)

Music Scoop

Meek Mill received "the Best Gift" on his Birthday - A Baby with his Girlfriend

Music Scoop

“Testimony” or “Nobody Ugly”? Which P-Square Song is Perfect for this Throwback Photo of Paul Okoye

Music

New Music: Aramide - Me and You Time

Music Scoop

Sinach is Celebrating a Major Record-breaking Feat!

Music

New Video: TOBi feat. Haviah Mighty, Shad, Jazz Carter & Ejji Smith – 24 (Toronto Remix)

Music

New Music: Ceeza Milli feat. Tiwa Savage - Imade

Music

New Music: Solidstar - Allahu

Music

Listen to this Beautiful Acoustic Version of Sinach’s “This Is My Season”

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Gospel singer Sinach is out with the acoustic version of her song “This Is My Season“.

She says, “It doesn’t matter what is going on !! It is still your season!! It’s your time to shine in this darkness !! This is prophetic !! Declare it over your life !!”

Watch the video below and sing along with these lyrics.

The Word is a seed
When planted and watered
Grows to be great
You can be anything you want
You can achieve all your dreams
If you only believe
The Word of God is here today
Coming right at you
Would you believe it
Dare to receive

In a world where there are seasons and times
This is your season
It’s time to shine again
In a world where there are seasons and times
This is your season
It’s time to shine again

You may be down
May be discouraged
It will come to pass
Be strong
Be encouraged
It’s only for a while
The Word of God is here today
Working inside of you
Would you believe it
Dare to receive

In a world where there’re seasons and times
This is your season
It’s time to shine again
In a world where there’re seasons and times
This is your season
It’s time to shine again

It’s time to shine again
It’s time to shine again
It’s time to shine again
It’s time to shine again

I know this is my season
It’s time to shine again

In a world where there are seasons and times
This is your season
It’s time to shine again

Shine again
Shine again
Shine again

Watch the video below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: Overcoming Envy and Learning to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

There Was a Good Reason For Your Break Up, But You’re Going Back to Your Ex

#BellaNaijaWCW Kiki James of ACE Charity is Ensuring Underserved Kids Have Access to the Best Learning Resources

Owen Shedrack: You’re in Your 20s… Don’t Fall Into These Traps!

Sinmilolowa Omole: 12 Lessons From My Parents’ Marriage

Advertisement
css.php