Listen to this Beautiful Acoustic Version of Sinach’s “This Is My Season”

Gospel singer Sinach is out with the acoustic version of her song “This Is My Season“.

She says, “It doesn’t matter what is going on !! It is still your season!! It’s your time to shine in this darkness !! This is prophetic !! Declare it over your life !!”

Watch the video below and sing along with these lyrics.

The Word is a seed

When planted and watered

Grows to be great

You can be anything you want

You can achieve all your dreams

If you only believe

The Word of God is here today

Coming right at you

Would you believe it

Dare to receive In a world where there are seasons and times

This is your season

It’s time to shine again

In a world where there are seasons and times

This is your season

It’s time to shine again You may be down

May be discouraged

It will come to pass

Be strong

Be encouraged

It’s only for a while

The Word of God is here today

Working inside of you

Would you believe it

Dare to receive In a world where there’re seasons and times

This is your season

It’s time to shine again

In a world where there’re seasons and times

This is your season

It’s time to shine again It’s time to shine again

It’s time to shine again

It’s time to shine again

It’s time to shine again I know this is my season

It’s time to shine again In a world where there are seasons and times

This is your season

It’s time to shine again Shine again

Shine again

Shine again