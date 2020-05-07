Music
Listen to this Beautiful Acoustic Version of Sinach’s “This Is My Season”
Gospel singer Sinach is out with the acoustic version of her song “This Is My Season“.
She says, “It doesn’t matter what is going on !! It is still your season!! It’s your time to shine in this darkness !! This is prophetic !! Declare it over your life !!”
Watch the video below and sing along with these lyrics.
The Word is a seed
When planted and watered
Grows to be great
You can be anything you want
You can achieve all your dreams
If you only believe
The Word of God is here today
Coming right at you
Would you believe it
Dare to receive
In a world where there are seasons and times
This is your season
It’s time to shine again
In a world where there are seasons and times
This is your season
It’s time to shine again
You may be down
May be discouraged
It will come to pass
Be strong
Be encouraged
It’s only for a while
The Word of God is here today
Working inside of you
Would you believe it
Dare to receive
In a world where there’re seasons and times
This is your season
It’s time to shine again
In a world where there’re seasons and times
This is your season
It’s time to shine again
It’s time to shine again
It’s time to shine again
It’s time to shine again
It’s time to shine again
I know this is my season
It’s time to shine again
In a world where there are seasons and times
This is your season
It’s time to shine again
Shine again
Shine again
Shine again
