Orezi Looks Dapper on the Cover of Man Magazine Nigeria’s Latest Issue

Nigerian musician Orezi is the latest cover star for Man Magazine Nigeria’s latest issue!

About their latest cover star, the publication wrote:

We are grateful that while it’s not safe to leave our homes during this period, a lot of musicians are taking the opportunity to create new music and entertain the masses the best way they can in this time of social distancing.

Inside the feature, the “Your Body” singer, answers 20 questions on his music, creative process and future collaborations.

See more photos from the cover feature.

Credit:

@manmagng | @oreziworldwide

Photographer: @shots_by_mena