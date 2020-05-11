Pastor Tunde Bakare is Donating his Church Premises as Isolation Centres 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Connect with us

Pastor Tunde Bakare is stepping up to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country, and he’s doing this by donating his church premises in Lagos and Ogun states as isolation centres.

We’ve seen pastors lament the continued closure of worship centres, and in a video shared on his The Citadel Global Community Church‘s Twitter, he encouraged those pastor to step up and help in the fight.

Markets are only open to keep people from going hungry, he explained, before enjoining the pastors to donate their church halls, too, as isolation centres.

Watch him speak:

