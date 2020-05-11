Pepsi’s #YourLifeMaxAm Campaign has an Inspiring & Powerful Message for Nigerians | Watch

#YourLifeMaxAm!

Pepsi Max has unveiled a powerful message in the most inspiring way, charging us to stay inspired and continue to max our lives, especially in these times with the #YourLifeMaxAm campaign.

What started with a series of videos by Pepsi ambassadors Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Tekno, Dj Cuppy, Dj Obi and DJ Xclusive

Flooding social media has turned into a full social media sensation with people accepting the message of inspiration, taking charge of their lives, and max it to their fullest potentials.

I am 100 percent with @TiwaSavage on this one. Anyone can fall, but the difference is that some pick themselves up while some wait to be picked up! Can’t stop, won’t stop! In the end, it’s #YourLifeMaxAm pic.twitter.com/lwHye98URN — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 5, 2020

This message came at the right time. To my lovely followers 😍 things might be rough now but don’t give up. Once your breakthrough happens you would understand why you had to go through this. Pick yourself up and keep pushing 💪 #YourLifeMaxAm #PepsiMax pic.twitter.com/T3YbQn4Nsp — Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) May 5, 2020

Take that decision today. Might be a business, a job, a blog… just do it.

You’ll thank you for it.#YourLifeMaxAm — Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) May 6, 2020

