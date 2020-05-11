Pepsi’s #YourLifeMaxAm Campaign has an Inspiring & Powerful Message for Nigerians | Watch

Connect with us

Published

Published

2 hours ago

 on

#YourLifeMaxAm!

Pepsi Max has unveiled a powerful message in the most inspiring way, charging us to stay inspired and continue to max our lives, especially in these times with the #YourLifeMaxAm campaign.

What started with a series of videos by Pepsi ambassadors Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Tekno, Dj Cuppy, Dj Obi and DJ Xclusive

Flooding social media has turned into a full social media sensation with people accepting the message of inspiration, taking charge of their lives, and max it to their fullest potentials.

 

So whatever you do, remember you have one life, it’s yours to live and you must live it to the max and while you are at it, Make sure you grab a bottle of Pepsi Max for that Max taste and Max refreshment.

Follow Pepsi_naija on all social media platforms to follow the story.

Sponsored Content

