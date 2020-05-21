Seyi Shay says her Instagram has been Compromised & Her Privacy is Being Violated

Connect with us

Seyi Shay is alerting her fans and the general public, that her Instagram account has been compromised after three racy photos of her went up on her timeline a few hours ago.

The music star shared the information on her Twitter page while responding to questions from a friend who wanted to know how her ‘semi-nude’ photos made it to her Instagram page.

She tweeted:

I cannot tell why/who is doing this, but my IG account has been compromised & my privacy is being violated. Seems to be a deliberate attack as the photos circulating are not from a recent exchange. Please ignore all DMs from my account and do not share any personal info.

Latasha, Nikki Laoye and Omawumi also took to Seyi Shay’s comment section to alert fans about the current situation:

 

Photo Credit: iamseyishay

