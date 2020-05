Skales has released a brand new single and it is titled “Badman Love“, off his forthcoming EP tagged “Healing Process.”

The Kezzi-produced record “Badman Love” is a follow up to “Selecta“.

“Healing Process” EP houses 7-tracks and features Walshy Fire, Ice Prince and Mc Makopolo, and arrives on June 19.

Listen to “Badman Love” below: