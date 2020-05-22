Connect with us

Music

Wizkid joins Yung L on the Remix of "Eve Bounce" | Listen on BN

Music

Davido drops Visuals for "Intro" off "A Good Time" Album | WATCH

Music

New Music: 9ice feat. Olamide & Reminisce - Oja Majemi

Music

New Video: Kcee - Sweet Mary J

Music

New Video: 1da Banton - Foreigner

Music

New Video: Omawumi feat. Philkeyz — Lituation

Music

Watch the Visualizer for Mr Eazi's New Song "I No Go Give Up On You"

Music

Sauti Sol Passes a Powerful Message Across with the Video of "Insecure"

Music

TÖME is Out with Her New Album | Stream "BT4W(Bigger Than 4 Walls)"

Music

New Music: DJ Kaywise feat. Jaido P – Sexy

Music

Wizkid joins Yung L on the Remix of “Eve Bounce” | Listen on BN

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Afro-dancehall artiste, Yung L has enlisted Wizkid on the remix of “Eve Bounce” a summer-ready bop off his “Juice and Zimm” EP released earlier this year.

The remix comes after a fortuitous conversation between both musicians about making some quarantine music.

“That Eve Bounce Remix making me wanna be in the sun right now!” Wizkid tweeted shortly after the song was made.

On the remix, the glinting sounds that open the original song are thickened to allow Yung L lay a typical emotive verse over the soft thrumming beat.

His ode to the muse is tinged with attraction and want, rightly explaining his desires. By the time Wizkid, who released the decade closing “Soundman Vol 1” E.P last December, gets to splash his vocals on the song, the ambience is slowed down for a markedly refined expression of interest that allows dancehall and afrobeats to find a spot of confluence without watering down their elements.

Listen to the remix below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers

Otolorin Olabode: Terri Shows Growth and Maturity on His EP ‘Afroseries’

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Tips for Marketing Your Business on Instagram

Strategist Florence San of Ren San & Co is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php