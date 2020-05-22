Wizkid joins Yung L on the Remix of “Eve Bounce” | Listen on BN

Afro-dancehall artiste, Yung L has enlisted Wizkid on the remix of “Eve Bounce” a summer-ready bop off his “Juice and Zimm” EP released earlier this year.

The remix comes after a fortuitous conversation between both musicians about making some quarantine music.

“That Eve Bounce Remix making me wanna be in the sun right now!” Wizkid tweeted shortly after the song was made.

On the remix, the glinting sounds that open the original song are thickened to allow Yung L lay a typical emotive verse over the soft thrumming beat.

His ode to the muse is tinged with attraction and want, rightly explaining his desires. By the time Wizkid, who released the decade closing “Soundman Vol 1” E.P last December, gets to splash his vocals on the song, the ambience is slowed down for a markedly refined expression of interest that allows dancehall and afrobeats to find a spot of confluence without watering down their elements.

Listen to the remix below: