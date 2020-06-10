Beverly Naya’s “Skin” Documentary Is Coming To Netflix Soon

“Skin” a documentary produced by Beverly Naya and directed by Daniel Etim Effiong is coming to Netflix.

The documentary features interviews with Eku Edewor, Hilda Dokubo, Bobrisky, Phyno, as well as school children, traders, artists, beauty entrepreneurs and sex workers.

Skin is a feature documentary about exploring through identity the meaning of beauty in all the different shades of black. It is set in present-day Lagos, where Beverly Naya goes on a journey to learn about contrasting perceptions of beauty.

This narrative is interwoven by poignant personal accounts of individuals who have dealt with the pressure to conform to certain standards of beauty, revealing how colourism continues to shape the face of the entertainment industry in Africa.

Beverly concludes her journey with a trip to her home town exploring her rich cultural heritage with her mother and grandmother, between them three generations of beautiful black women who through sheer hard work and self-love have built useful businesses laying a solid legacy for her and many like her to build upon.