Beverly Naya’s “Skin” Documentary Is Coming To Netflix Soon

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Skin” a documentary produced by Beverly Naya and directed by Daniel Etim Effiong is coming to Netflix.

The documentary features interviews with Eku Edewor, Hilda Dokubo, BobriskyPhyno, as well as school children, traders, artists, beauty entrepreneurs and sex workers.

Skin is a feature documentary about exploring through identity the meaning of beauty in all the different shades of black. It is set in present-day Lagos, where Beverly Naya goes on a journey to learn about contrasting perceptions of beauty.

This narrative is interwoven by poignant personal accounts of individuals who have dealt with the pressure to conform to certain standards of beauty, revealing how colourism continues to shape the face of the entertainment industry in Africa.

Beverly concludes her journey with a trip to her home town exploring her rich cultural heritage with her mother and grandmother, between them three generations of beautiful black women who through sheer hard work and self-love have built useful businesses laying a solid legacy for her and many like her to build upon.

Announcing the news on her Insgatm page, she wrote:

Excited to finally be able to announce that @skinthedocumentary will be coming to you this June on Netflix!

Now Nigeria and the rest of the world will finally be able to watch our award-winning documentary which is also the first Nigerian documentary on NETFLIX 🏆
#SkinTheDocumentary #Colourism #Proud

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

