Caroline Moore to Headline “Alive for a Purpose” Virtual Series This June

As part of an extension of her Why I Am Alive Campaign Initiative events, Media personality and Founder of Why I Am Alive Campaign Initiative, Caroline Moore is launching a new Instagram Live Series. Caroline will host eminent personalities and thought leaders on Instagram throughout the month of June and July in a 45-minute digital event, which will inspire audiences to reclaim their path to self-discovery, Purposeful living, and Profitability in the face of unprecedented change.

Throughout the events which begin 2nd June 2020, Caroline and distinguished guests like the global leader and CEO of ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile; American best-selling author & public speaker, Heather Monahan; media entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin; award-winning actor Alexx Ekubo; entrepreneur & influencer, Anita Okoye; CEO of Graeme Blaque Group, Zeal Akaraiwe and more, will share life lessons and stories of transformation that are helping them throughout these times and guide virtual attendees on the path of self-discovery while assisting them in finding ways to live their best lives amid the pandemic.

Caroline Moore who also doubles as the CEO of Eureka Productions has been instrumental in convening some of the biggest and most impactful gatherings in and around the country with prominent and inspiring speakers including former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; popular American entrepreneur & Forbes top 5 keynote speaker, David Meltzer; renowned entrepreneur, Tara Fela Durotoye and Dr. Olurotimi Badero who is the world’s first and only heart & kidney surgeon.

Moore disclosed that the aim of the Alive for a Purpose Series is to “change the mindset of young Nigerians to believe in their potential and succeed, as well as equipping them with tools to create confidence to live their purpose now and in the post-COVID-19 era.”

Caroline Moore hopes that the Instagram Live conversations will serve as a shining example for many. “The Why I Am Alive initiative came to be when I discovered myself and my purpose which is to support as many people as possible in discovering their life purposes, through my platform,” she said. “I am driven by the passion to see every person find their purpose in life and succeed at it.” She also revealed that while it is important to help minds, there will also be several giveaways and financial support for small business owners all through the Alive for a Purpose Series.

Follow @eureka_moments_ on Instagram to join the series every Tuesday and Saturday at 3 pm (GMT+1) to benefit from these great personalities and for a chance to win during the giveaways.

