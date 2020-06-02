Connect with us

Events

Caroline Moore to Headline “Alive for a Purpose” Virtual Series This June

Events

Dano is Looking Forward to Better Days as It celebrates World Milk Day 2020

Events Promotions

#BBNaija's Anto Lecky to Host COC Beauty Magazine Launch 

Events

Register Today for YPONLINE 2020 and Get Mentored by an Industry Leader | June 6th & June 13th

Events

Civil Society Groups host Live TV & Virtual Citizens’ Townhall on Voting Amidst COVID-19 ahead of 2020 Edo & Ondo Governorship Elections

Events News

#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd in Photos: A Weekend of Widespread Protests across the World

Events

Here's How You can be a Part of The COVID-19 Hope For Africa Benefit Concert

Events

You Can now Register for TEDxLagos Conference 2020 Happening June 13th

Events

Dolapo Osinbajo celebrates the Nigerian Child, Spends Children’s Day with The Destiny Trust Kids

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

Caroline Moore to Headline “Alive for a Purpose” Virtual Series This June

Users will connect with thought leaders from around the world @eureka_moments_ on Instagram every Tuesday and Saturday at 3pm.  
BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As part of an extension of her Why I Am Alive Campaign Initiative events, Media personality and Founder of Why I Am Alive Campaign Initiative, Caroline Moore is launching a new Instagram Live Series. Caroline will host eminent personalities and thought leaders on Instagram throughout the month of June and July in a 45-minute digital event, which will inspire audiences to reclaim their path to self-discovery, Purposeful living, and Profitability in the face of unprecedented change.

Throughout the events which begin 2nd June 2020, Caroline and distinguished guests like the global leader and CEO of ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile; American best-selling author & public speaker, Heather Monahan; media entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin; award-winning actor Alexx Ekubo; entrepreneur & influencer, Anita Okoye; CEO of Graeme Blaque Group, Zeal Akaraiwe and more, will share life lessons and stories of transformation that are helping them throughout these times and guide virtual attendees on the path of self-discovery while assisting them in finding ways to live their best lives amid the pandemic. 

Caroline Moore who also doubles as the CEO of Eureka Productions has been instrumental in convening some of the biggest and most impactful gatherings in and around the country with prominent and inspiring speakers including former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; popular American entrepreneur & Forbes top 5 keynote speaker, David Meltzer; renowned entrepreneur, Tara Fela Durotoye and Dr. Olurotimi Badero who is the world’s first and only heart & kidney surgeon.  

Moore disclosed that the aim of the Alive for a Purpose Series is to “change the mindset of young Nigerians to believe in their potential and succeed, as well as equipping them with tools to create confidence to live their purpose now and in the post-COVID-19 era.” 

Caroline Moore hopes that the Instagram Live conversations will serve as a shining example for many. “The Why I Am Alive initiative came to be when I discovered myself and my purpose which is to support as many people as possible in discovering their life purposes, through my platform,” she said. “I am driven by the passion to see every person find their purpose in life and succeed at it.” She also revealed that while it is important to help minds, there will also be several giveaways and financial support for small business owners all through the Alive for a Purpose Series. 

Follow @eureka_moments_ on Instagram to join the series every Tuesday and Saturday at 3 pm (GMT+1) to benefit from these great personalities and for a chance to win during the giveaways.
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves

We Are Taking An Hour-long Content Silence for Tina, Uwa & Everyone Facing Injustice

Your Better Self with Akanna: The End Shouldn’t Justify the Means

Babatunde Oladosu of EduBridge Academy is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oby O: Life After LockDown… Here’s How Employers & the Government Can Support Working Moms
Advertisement
css.php