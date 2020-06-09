Nigerian singer, Chike, stole the show with his debut album “Boo of the Booless“, an album which featured love anthems like “Beautiful People“, “Out of Love” and “Amen“, a true celebration of love.

Due to the massive success of “Boo of the Booless“, which has been hailed as a classic by critics and has earned over 10 million cumulative streams, Chike has teamed up with top producers across the globe to get the world dancing with “Dance of the Booless“, an extended play that will arrive in three volumes.

“Dance of the Booless” is a mesmerizing re-imagination of the album through the minds of top dance producers and disc jockeys across the globe. “Dance of the Booless” will see already fan favourites and smash hits reimagined in the genres of EDM, Deep House, Tropical House, Afro-Dance, Amapiano, Reggae/Dancehall, Afro-House and more.

The first volume features re-imaginations from Lord Sky, Sarmy Fire, Sensei Lo, DysleX and Sigag Lauren and is expected to drop on the 19th of June.

Check out the track list;

The first single which is the Sarmy Fire re-imagination of “Insecure” is available to listen now.

Listen to it here;