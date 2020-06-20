Connect with us

The Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom & The Ayangburen of Ikorodu support CACOVID to create Awareness about COVID-19

Yewande Adeleke: Racial Discrimination, Inequality & Human Rights

GAIA Africa Celebrates "The Founding Fifty"

Bisola Borha - The Planner Extraordinaire - Of TrendyBE Events Company os Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Olawunmi Adegoke: Manage Your Emotions

Tribute to Omolara Sonoiki - "It has been Five Years without you, but it still Feels like Yesterday"

The Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), and Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, The Ayangburen of Ikorodu has thrown their weights behind the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to help sensitize their communities against the spread of COVID-19.

These partnerships and sensitization activities carried out by the Coalition is aimed at creating awareness about COVID-19 in local communities. Watch as the Obas educate their chiefs on the various safety measures and hand washing techniques for the protection of everyone in their communities.

Community spread has been identified as one of the major means by which COVID-19 spreads in Nigeria, and CACOVID is working tirelessly to help reduce this trend and flatten the curve.

To join CACOVID in the fight against coronavirus, Call 09045531044 or send an email.

You can also follow them on all platforms @cacovidng for more information.

 #StayingAliveTogether #StaySafe #Cacovid #StayHome

