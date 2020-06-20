Inspired
The Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom & The Ayangburen of Ikorodu support CACOVID to create Awareness about COVID-19
The Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), and Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, The Ayangburen of Ikorodu has thrown their weights behind the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to help sensitize their communities against the spread of COVID-19.
These partnerships and sensitization activities carried out by the Coalition is aimed at creating awareness about COVID-19 in local communities. Watch as the Obas educate their chiefs on the various safety measures and hand washing techniques for the protection of everyone in their communities.
View this post on Instagram
Lagos state traditional ruler, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, The Ayangburen of Ikorodu throws weight behind CACOVID to help create awareness in the community against the spread of COVID-19. The Oba educated his chiefs on the various safety measures and hand washing techniques for the safety of everyone in the community. With the aim of driving education and awareness about the COVID-19 global pandemic deep into the local communities, CACOVID is doing everything possible to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is curbed. #StayingAliveTogether #Cacovid #StaySafe
Community spread has been identified as one of the major means by which COVID-19 spreads in Nigeria, and CACOVID is working tirelessly to help reduce this trend and flatten the curve.
View this post on Instagram
The Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom recently partnered with CA-COVID to help sensitize the community against the spread of COVID-19. – The sensitization activities which were aimed at creating awareness in the local communities saw the Oba educate his chiefs on the various safety measures and hand washing techniques for the protection of everyone in the community. – Community spread has been identified as one of the major means by which COVID-19 spreads in Nigeria, and CACOVID is working tirelessly to help reduce this trend and flatten the curve. #StayingAliveTogether #Cacovid #StaySafe
To join CACOVID in the fight against coronavirus, Call 09045531044 or send an email.
You can also follow them on all platforms @cacovidng for more information.
#StayingAliveTogether #StaySafe #Cacovid #StayHome
—————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content