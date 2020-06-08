Connect with us

Scoop

DJ Cuppy lends her Voice to Protest Racism, Gender-Based Violence & Sexual Assault

BN TV Scoop

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian get Candid about Supporting the Black Community

Movies & TV Scoop

Beyoncé's Speech on Racism & Sexism is the Powerful Message We All Need Right Now

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Rotimi Pulled Out All the Stops for his Sweetheart Vanessa Mdee on her Birthday

Scoop Sweet Spot

Adekunle Gold & Simi's Baby Girl is Here! Say Hello to Adejare

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Yemi Alade & Sinach make Billboard's Top 15 Sub-Saharan African Artists

Scoop

This Teenager was Rewarded with a Car & Scholarship for Cleaning Up after a Protest

Nollywood Scoop

Adunni Ade is a Year Older & Grateful

Scoop

Anthony Joshua says Racism is a Virus & the Black Community Needs to Inject the Vaccine

Scoop Sweet Spot

This Couple Celebrating their Wedding during a Protest is such a Powerful Statement

Scoop

DJ Cuppy lends her Voice to Protest Racism, Gender-Based Violence & Sexual Assault

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Several protests and marches have been held across the country to highlight the plight of women and children who constantly fall victims of gender-based violence.

In the wake of the devasting news of Uwa, Jennifer and Tina‘s death, several Nigerians have resorted to protesting physically and on social media, with most people calling on the government to take action.

DJ Cuppy lent her voice and joined thousands of protesters in the UK, to march against racism, gender-based violence, and sexual assault.

She shared on Twitter:

Photo Credit: cuppymusic

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Book Excerpt: The Formula For Wealth by Femi Pedro

Firecracker Toyeen: Seemingly Inconsequential Actions Have Long Term Consequences

Adedoyin Adebayo: The Nigerian Woman Who Works in the Tech Industry

Moses Obroku: Letter To 20 Year Old Moses

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To
Advertisement
css.php