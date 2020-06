Efe Oraka comes through with the official music video for her 2018 single, “Nigerian Dream“, produced by Cheso, off debut EP, “Magic“.

On this track, Efe speaks on the desensitization of Nigeria to mental health as she sings, “Oh but the kids are messed up… so messed up/Let’s just pretend that they’re not stressed/‘Cause “Nigerians don’t get depressed”.

Watch the video below: