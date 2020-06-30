Every Single Time Olivia Arukwe Blew Our Minds in Shades of Blue

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

 

When you think of Olivia Arukwe, her incredible style  might come to  mind, but what we think about is her love of blue. The fashion student and style influencer is becoming quite the fashion maven — and her deft use of colour is one of the things we love most about her style. Her consistent styling excellence on the ‘gram has proven equally traditionally glamorous and unbelievably avant-garde in her, which proves she is  a true style chameleon. We love that she never shies away from being extra , be it an oversize bow, a bold ginger afro or a monochromatic pink beauty look – Olivia ALWAYS goes for it.  However, we particularly enjoy it when she styles her favourite hue – from teal to turquoise and everything in between, it’s no secret that this fashion influencer has a thing for shades of blue.

Scroll to see some of every single time Olivia Arukwe styled a blue look we absolutely cannot get enough of!

@oliviaarukwe

@oliviaarukwe

 

@oliviaarukwe

