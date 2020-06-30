Nigerian-Austrian Brand Imaatu Releases New Images Inspired By Social Distancing

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Ahead of their Lookbook release, Nigerian/Austrian fashion brand Imaatu has dropped a campaign for their forthcoming collection titled TRAPPED.

This campaign photo-shoot was inspired by the novel Covid-19 which brought about difficult times during social distancing, wearing face masks and gloves. The full lookbook is set to be released in a few days.

Designs: @imaatufashion

Photo by @stefan_gergely, @e.panga_g
Model @sp_sara.p
Make-up @martin.dangev

PR: @moafricapr

