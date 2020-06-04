4 Reasons Kiitana Is Every BellaStylista’s Style Crush

Connect with us

Whether she’s looking ravishing on the gram or creating premium content for our entertainment, Kitan Akinniranye aka Kiitana is always true to her faultless, all-American style — and we can’t get enough of it. She has a knack for creating classic, stylish ensembles in an invariably earth toned palette, that are both aspirational and attainable. From her signature curls to her love of orange, browns and mustards , Kiitana’s everyday style is enviable. Get ready to get major inspiration from Kiitan’s street style below!

A slip dress is always a good idea

Her accessories really elevate the look

Polka dots and ruffles? Feminine chic at its finest

THAT. bag. Enough said!

Suiting but make it fashion

