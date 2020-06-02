We Are Taking An Hour-long Content Silence for Tina, Uwa & Everyone Facing Injustice

If you’ve been on social media, then you too have been inundated with all the injustice going around in our country and across the world.

You’ve probably heard about Tina, the little girl who was shot by a police officer.

You’ve heard about Uwa, the 100-level student of the University of Benin who was raped and murdered in a church.

You’ve read the news about the 12-year-old who was raped by 11 men.

You’ve seen the clips of a woman getting harassed in a cab on her way to Akure by a vile grown man.

You’ve heard about George Floyd, about Ahmaud Arbery, about the #BlackLivesMatter protests and#BlackoutTuesday.

And so we at BellaNaija are having a blackout of our own.

Across our bellanaijaonline platforms — Twitter, Instagram, and the website — only pertinent information will be going up throughout today. If it’s not information that’s absolutely necessary, it will not be shared.

Also, between the hours of 2 PM and 3 PM, we’re also going completely out — no content at all.

For what you can do about providing justice to Tina, Uwa, and everyone out there, we’ve shared THIS, THIS, and THIS.

Please, please, take your time to go through these posts and stretch that helping hand. People around you are direly in need.