Connect with us

Features

We Are Taking An Hour-long Content Silence for Tina, Uwa & Everyone Facing Injustice

Features Inspired

Your Better Self with Akanna: The End Shouldn't Justify the Means

Career Features Inspired

Babatunde Oladosu of EduBridge Academy is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

Oby O: Life After LockDown... Here's How Employers & the Government Can Support Working Moms

Features

Black Lives Do Matter… Our Lives Matter

Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What We're Not Gonna Do Is White Wash Corrupt Politicians... Okay?

Features

BN Presents In Loving Memory... For the Light That Continues to Shine in Our Hearts

Career Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: The Ultimate Guide to Guest Posting For Beginners

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Tolu Adeleke is Helping Improve Maternal & Child Health in Nigeria with Tolu The Midwife

Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Kids a Head Start on Charitable Giving... Use These Tips!

Features

We Are Taking An Hour-long Content Silence for Tina, Uwa & Everyone Facing Injustice

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on

If you’ve been on social media, then you too have been inundated with all the injustice going around in our country and across the world.

You’ve probably heard about Tina, the little girl who was shot by a police officer.

You’ve heard about Uwa, the 100-level student of the University of Benin who was raped and murdered in a church.

You’ve read the news about the 12-year-old who was raped by 11 men.

You’ve seen the clips of a woman getting harassed in a cab on her way to Akure by a vile grown man.

You’ve heard about George Floyd, about Ahmaud Arbery, about the #BlackLivesMatter protests and#BlackoutTuesday.

And so we at BellaNaija are having a blackout of our own.

Across our bellanaijaonline platforms — Twitter, Instagram, and the website — only pertinent information will be going up throughout today. If it’s not information that’s absolutely necessary, it will not be shared.

Also, between the hours of 2 PM and 3 PM, we’re also going completely out — no content at all.

For what you can do about providing justice to Tina, Uwa, and everyone out there, we’ve shared THIS, THIS, and THIS.

Please, please, take your time to go through these posts and stretch that helping hand. People around you are direly in need.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

We Are Taking An Hour-long Content Silence for Tina, Uwa & Everyone Facing Injustice

Your Better Self with Akanna: The End Shouldn’t Justify the Means

Babatunde Oladosu of EduBridge Academy is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oby O: Life After LockDown… Here’s How Employers & the Government Can Support Working Moms

Black Lives Do Matter… Our Lives Matter

Advertisement
css.php