Ifeanyi Adefarasin’s Sweet Note to her Forever Heartbeat is Everything 😍

The founder and senior pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin and wife, Ifeanyi Adefarasin are celebrating 25 years of love, family and happiness.

Ifeanyi is celebrating her husband and forever heartbeat, and what she has to say is leaving us green with envy. Sharing a photo of the two of them together, she was full of effusive praise for her husband.

She says she would choose him over and over again – aww!

Read what she wrote below:

Time passes by speedily when you’re living your best life with the man of your dreams!

_

I had no idea the heights that you would take me to, nor the depths and wonders that you would show me in life; all I knew was that you were a very special man – a unique man, a true man of God; and I was being given the privilege and honour of journeying life alongside you. 25 years later, having lived life under your cover, guidance, love, and assurance; if I had to choose again, I would choose you Adeolu. 💕🤗

_

I love you simply because you are an absolutely amazing person who cares deeply and loves easily. You make it so easy to love you.

I respect you for the loving husband and caring father that you are.

I cherish you for your large heart that reflects Christ in so many ways. It makes you very admirable and attractive.

I am so blessed and inspired by you. I thank you for being the man you said you would be.

_

Today, I stay focused on and grounded in the One who has blessed, kept, and given us 25 wonderful years and the promise of a great God-ordained future.

_

With all my love now and forever, I wish you a Happy Wedding Anniversary, my Best Friend, my Husband, my Pastor, my Forever Heartbeat and my Love – @PaulAdefarasin

Photo Credit: pauladefarasin | ifenayiadefarasin