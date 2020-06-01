New Music: Korra Obidi – Drop

Connect with us

Korra Obidi kicks off the month of June with a high-octane number titled “Drop“, after making an impact with the Victoria Kimani aided “Vibration” and KayoMusiq produced “50/50“.

The celebrated dancer, model, actress and pop diva delivers an audacious bop executively produced Justin Dean layered over thumping instrumentation that will shake-up walls and will leave listeners in a frenzy when the beat drops.

“Drop” is easily a banging sonic experience, as Korra also breezes in her different vocal styling to compliment the drastic sound changes and result in a winner.

Listen to the track below:

