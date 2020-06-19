Connect with us

Music

Larry Gaaga, M.I. Abaga & Efya's star-studded Video for "Hold On" is a Must Watch

Music

New Video: Efe Oraka - Nigerian Dream

Music

New Music: Kiut - Samanta

Music

Surprise! Listen to Beyoncé's New Song "Black Parade"

Music

New Music + Video: Anii - God Bless Us All

Music

New Video: Sarkodie feat. M.anifest - Brown Paper Bag

Music

Wale Drops Six-Track EP "The Imperfect Storm"

Music

New Music: Zlatan feat. Jamopyper, Oberz & Papisnoop - Shomo

Music

New Music: Snatcha feat. Angeloh - Children of God

Music

Listen to Prettyboy D-O's New Music Project "Wildfire"

Music

Larry Gaaga, M.I. Abaga & Efya’s star-studded Video for “Hold On” is a Must Watch

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 day ago

 on

Larry Gaaga teamed up with Efya and M.I. Abaga for a much-needed song about hope titled “Hold On”. The song says that change is coming, so hold on.

The music video was star studded as it featured DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ade Laoye, Cobhams Asuquo, Destiny Amaka, Basketmouth, Funnybone, DJ Neptune, 2Baba, Ehiz, Eedris Abdulkareem, Uzikwendu, Victor AD, and many more.

The stars held up placards talking about Discrimination, Black Lives Matter, Domestic Violence, Suicide, Having Hope, Terrorism, and other issues.

Watch below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: 30 Lessons I’ve Learned From Working for 30 Companies

Agbonmire Ifeh: The Sixth Child May Just Save the Family

Yewande Adeleke: Racial Discrimination, Inequality & Human Rights

Book Review: Unfolding Grace by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady Ng

What Is D’Banj Doing?

Advertisement
css.php