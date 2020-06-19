Larry Gaaga, M.I. Abaga & Efya’s star-studded Video for “Hold On” is a Must Watch

Larry Gaaga teamed up with Efya and M.I. Abaga for a much-needed song about hope titled “Hold On”. The song says that change is coming, so hold on.

The music video was star studded as it featured DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ade Laoye, Cobhams Asuquo, Destiny Amaka, Basketmouth, Funnybone, DJ Neptune, 2Baba, Ehiz, Eedris Abdulkareem, Uzikwendu, Victor AD, and many more.

The stars held up placards talking about Discrimination, Black Lives Matter, Domestic Violence, Suicide, Having Hope, Terrorism, and other issues.