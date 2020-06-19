Connect with us

New Music: Rema - Ginger Me

New Video: Efe Oraka - Nigerian Dream

New Music: Kiut - Samanta

Surprise! Listen to Beyoncé's New Song "Black Parade"

New Music + Video: Anii - God Bless Us All

New Video: Sarkodie feat. M.anifest - Brown Paper Bag

Wale Drops Six-Track EP "The Imperfect Storm"

New Music: Zlatan feat. Jamopyper, Oberz & Papisnoop - Shomo

New Music: Snatcha feat. Angeloh - Children of God

Listen to Prettyboy D-O's New Music Project "Wildfire"

New Music: Rema – Ginger Me

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on

Mavin’s golden boy, Rema is out with another smashing hit titled, “Ginger Me”, produced by The Element.

This track is filled with solemn promises of love and affection.

Listen to the track below:

Lyric Video:

BellaNaija.com

2 Comments

  1. Susan

    June 20, 2020 at 3:07 am

    This boy is so good I love his songs

  2. Osaro Macaulay Adams

    June 20, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Wow
    Another Banga!!!!

