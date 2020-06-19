Music
New Music: Rema – Ginger Me
Mavin’s golden boy, Rema is out with another smashing hit titled, “Ginger Me”, produced by The Element.
This track is filled with solemn promises of love and affection.
Listen to the track below:
Lyric Video:
Susan
June 20, 2020 at 3:07 am
This boy is so good I love his songs
Osaro Macaulay Adams
June 20, 2020 at 10:11 am
Wow
Another Banga!!!!