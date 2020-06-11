How the NBC Broadcast Code will Affect Content Creators in Nigeria

Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has a revised broadcast code which may affect the Nigerian film industry, sports and music content providers, PayTv and streaming platform.

According to the NBC broadcasting code 6th edition amendment:

The amendments of the Code make provisions for local content in the broadcast industry. It also makes provisions for increased advertising revenue for local broadcast stations and content producers. It significantly creates restrictions for monopolistic and anti-competitive behaviour in the broadcast industry in Nigeria.

Which means:

All online broadcasters will have to register with the commission, which will prevent PayTV and streaming platforms from making content exclusive and will further pressurize them to sub-license content at certain prices.

Distribution platforms will have to sub-license their content to other broadcasters in Nigeria, which according to the new code, will create room for competition in Nigeria’s movie industry.

If this new code is implemented, PayTV and streaming providers will no longer invest in the production of local original content in Nigeria.

Any erring platform will be at the risk of a “take-down order, a block or a shutdown order“.

How Nollywood stars and executives are reacting to the news:

The CEO of iROKOtv, Jason Njoku has said that NBC will destroy PayTV services in Nigeria if it implements the recently released revised edition of the 6th Broadcast Code.

Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) In making exclusivity illegal, compelling sub-licensing of content & regulating price, are effectively turning private enterprise into state property. Interference Distorts Markets. If implemented this 100% destroys PayTV in Nigeria. Under these proposed terms it makes zero sense for @irokotv @ROK_DSTV @NetflixNaija @irokotv @africamagictv @FilmhouseCinema @SilverbirdTV @SceneoneTV or any other platform or independent production house to invest in local content. Zero sense. No consultation no thought. Nothing. This our champagne socialism & zero input style of policy making is the reason Nigeria is stunted in everything. I invest billions Naira in content then I am compelled to share with everyone else as NBC sets the price 🤷🏾‍♂️Why? Dark forces or incompetence is at play here. Ridiculous. For ‘national emergencies’ 20% of broadcast hours should be dedicated to well. The government. Nationalization in everything but name. So if @Tyson_Fury vs @anthonyfjoshua fight is to be shown in Nigeria. Equivalent of 30% of the license costs need to be invested in an equivalent local sport? Who will pay for that?🤷🏾‍♂️ Maybe ABC vs XYZ works for some but who will pay for it? Arise o compatriots, Nigeria call obey. This is for you Nigeria and Nigerians. This is the patriotism you voted for. Anything you ‘enjoy’ you just now pay more for it. You think 15% inflation is high. Wait o. Soon CNN will leave it’s daily programming to show Arrival of Orji Kalu and APC and PDP conventions. Essentially be ready for NTA everywhere. This is a highest priority for NBC. HIGHEST.

Ruth Kadiri on her Instagram page stated that this new policy will have an adverse effect on the Nollywood industry.

My content is about to be taken from me. The right to sell MY content and who to sell to, and how much to sell it, is about to be taken from me ! If creativity is easy why aren’t you creating yours why are you trying to take mine from me. When I needed funds to make my movies you weren’t there. It’s heartbreaking that at the end of you. You’re planning on taking food from the mouths of 42 people that I pay monthly. Cast and crew. Your policies will end up chasing out companies who buy our content and the suffering in Nigeria/Nollywood will increase. These investors will take thier money else where and we will all suffer

Mary Remmy Njoku shared a post on her Instagram. She wrote:

@nbcgovng NBC is coming for Nollywood!!. And the business of over 2000 creative and unemployable Nigerian youth. + Over 20000 actors I employ every year!! As a Filmmaker, How can you take away my right to sell MY content, who to sell to, when to sell and how much to sell? If @dstv @irokotv @netflix and other investors stop funding Nollywood, the industry is dead!!! Nollywood is my life! Our life! My content is my property!!!

Uche Jombo on an InstaLive chat with Ruth Kadiri expressed fear of the new policy hindering the growth of the Nigerian movie industry.