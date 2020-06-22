Oge & Oseme’s Destination Wedding in Mexico was Really Fun!

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

15 hours ago

 on

If you love destination weddings, please raise your hands? If Mexico happens to be your dream location, then just get ready to pin this wedding feature.

Oge and her forever love, Oseme had always wanted a destination wedding and they got exactly that. Their wedding held at the Hotel Mousai, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. They had their 60 guests fly in and started the ceremony with a beautiful welcome yacht party (see the pictures below). They later went on to have their ceremony which totally felt like a big celebration/vacation. The couple had their traditional wedding about 3 months after their engagement and their white wedding was 11 months after.

If you haven’t read their love story and seen their pre-wedding shoot, you definitely should. So click here.

If you love all things love and weddings, do head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more.

About Their Wedding

We wanted a destination wedding and we wanted a location that wasn’t so far off from Canada where most of our guests live. Mexico was top on our list because there wasn’t a lot of visa restrictions for our parents from Nigeria. Our wedding planner found this resort herself and from her reviews, pictures and after speaking to the resort, we decided this was it. We had an intimate wedding of 60 guests yes 60 and we are both Nigerians 😂. It felt like a big family celebration and we had time to spend with everyone over a couple of days we were at the resort. It felt like friends and family vacation and everyone felt free enough to really dance and socialize at the wedding. We also had no bridal party. – Oge

On her bridal Look:

I picked what I knew will suit my body type so I went for an A like wedding dress style. It was a light ivory silk gown. My hair was a silk center part, half up half down. The makeup look was kept minimal with a rosy touch of colour on my eyes.- Oge

On the groom’s look

My husband had a custom suit made from Aldo formal wear. – Oge

On her wedding decor and styling

I wanted to incorporate my favourite colours which are forest green, gold and cream. I was also inspired by a garden party tropical theme and we used religious elements. I pretty much had a Pinterest board that I shared with my planner and she suggested the decor elements & centrepieces based on my board.

Our Wedding Playlist

We chose our first dance songs from the list of songs we loved and the went with Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” ft Beyoncé and the words meant a lot to us cos it accurately described our love story. We also had the amazing DJ Phemstar who our planner recommended, he chose the rest of the songs and our guest loved every song that was played.

On their Wedding Cake

Our cake was real and was customized with a beautiful cake topper that had our wedding hashtag.

 

Fun Fact

We never met our wedding planner in person until we arrived for our wedding in PVR, Mexico. I found her online and right from the first call we bonded and I completely trusted she was real. We worked together through lots of calls to make our big day a success.

 

 

See a few pictures from their welcome yacht party!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credits

Bride@ogee_a
Groom@semaisb
Wedding planner, designer & decor concept: @ftkkonnect
Photography: @tunjistudio
Videography: @urcstudio
Dress: @justinalexander
Reception dress: @topefnr
DJ: @djphemstar
Makeup: @adorea.beauty
Stationery: @isabellainvitations
Floorwrap: @phemstar_event_productions
Resort: @hotelmousai

1 Comment

  1. Mihai Gheorghe

    June 22, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Amazing pictures!

    Reply

