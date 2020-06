Prettyboy D-O presents the first single “Odeshi“, from his forthcoming mixtape, “Wildfire“.

The energetic, “Odeshi” record exhibits the relentlessness we all need to persevere these trying times. Prettyboy’s 2nd mixtape, “Wildfire” features acts like Olamide, Wani amongst others and is due for release on June 17th.

