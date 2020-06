Hey BellaNaijarians!

With so much happening in the world and around us, the BellaNaija team is celebrating BellaNaija’s 14th birthday (June 30th) with a week off to reflect, refresh, and relax.

But you can still visit the website to re-read over 100,000 posts that we have published since moving to the website in 2006. And this was our very first post HERE.

We love you! ❤️