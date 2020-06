Sharon Jatto is a fresh face in Nollywood that we are always rooting for.

The “MTV Shuga” actress is turning 20 today, and she has released two new photos of herself to celebrate.

Sharon Jatto has starred in the fourth season of “MTV Shuga Naija”, as well as the ongoing season of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”.

Credits:

πŸ“Έ @darey_concepts

πŸ’„ @t_a_k_u_r_o_