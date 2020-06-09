Scoop
Tobi Bakre is on the Cover of La Mode Magazine’s June 2020 Issue
Tobi Bakre became a household name after he took part in the 2018 edition of the reality show Big Brother Naija.
The talented actor discusses family and his craft as he covers the 55th edition of La Mode Magazine. In the interview, Tobi defines himself as unique and says “Nobody can do what Tobi does, the way Tobi does it”
Check out covers below:
Photo Credit
Cover-Personality:@tobibakre
Photography:@suavephotographystudios
Outfits designed and Styled by: @kimbacollection
Shoot Direction: @vivaldonatus
Graphics: @benzikmedia
Publisher:@sandraodige
Magazine:@lamodemag