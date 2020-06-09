Tobi Bakre became a household name after he took part in the 2018 edition of the reality show Big Brother Naija.

The talented actor discusses family and his craft as he covers the 55th edition of La Mode Magazine. In the interview, Tobi defines himself as unique and says “Nobody can do what Tobi does, the way Tobi does it”

Check out covers below:

Photo Credit

Cover-Personality:@tobibakre

Photography:@suavephotographystudios

Outfits designed and Styled by: @kimbacollection

Shoot Direction: @vivaldonatus

Graphics: @benzikmedia

Publisher:@sandraodige

Magazine:@lamodemag