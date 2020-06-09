Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Sparks Always Fly When Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi are Together

Music Scoop

We're Getting Even More of Chike with a 3-Part EP "Dance of the Booless"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

This PSA from Kunle Afolayan's New Movie "Citation" Is Pretty Intense

Scoop

Waje's Message to Black Women Today is "...Rise Up! We Shine Together"

Scoop

Tobi Bakre is on the Cover of La Mode Magazine’s June 2020 Issue

Movies & TV Scoop

Betrayal, Pretence & WhatsApp Group - All You Missed on Monday's #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

Nollywood Scoop

Tonto Dikeh is Serving Major Looks for her 35th Birthday

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions Scoop

Yvonne Jegede Joins Forces with Deyemi Okanlawon for the Forthcoming Crime Comedy "Honeymoon Nightmare"

Scoop Sweet Spot

AG Baby has a Baby & This is How He Feels

Nollywood Scoop

"Motherhood is beautiful" & Regina Daniels Can't Wait for Hers to Start

Scoop

Sparks Always Fly When Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi are Together

BellaNaija.com

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Not much is known of the couple’s first meeting, but what we do know is that Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi are perfect for each other.

Fans first noticed their budding romance after the two began liking and commenting on each other’s Instagram photos. The lovebirds eventually made their relationship social media official, posting photos of one another on their pages.

It seems like they only fall more in love every day, and so without further ado, let’s take a look at this lovely couple’s most adorable moments that basically invented “relationship goals”.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: vanessamdee

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How To Stay Visible While Working Remotely

Why Do You Lie Unprovoked?

In Loving Memory: Of OJ Akingbesote – An Exemplary Husband Who Loved without Restraint!

#BellaNaijaMCM Kingdom Nwanyanwu of D-Ability Initiative is Promoting the Welfare of Deaf & Hard of Hearing Persons in Nigeria 

BN Book Excerpt: The Formula For Wealth by Femi Pedro
Advertisement
css.php