Nigerian singer, Waje, has just shared these absolutely stunning new photos on her Instagram. The singer shared the photos with a caption where she talks about the strength of women and tags a few women who says “inspire me by just being strong.

She wrote:

“Pick that chin up and adjust your crown, Queen! Life has its disappointments and challenges, but you’ve got faith, strength, perseverance, and resilience inside your DNA. You’ll get through this! Be encouraged, and in spite of what you’re going through, BELIEVE.”

Stephaine lahart ….

I’m tagging sisters who inspire me by just being strong and rising above limitations, women who speak out to protect others. Not just another pretty face but supportive.

Hey #blackwoman rise up! we shine together.

See the post here;

Waje followed this post with two more beautiful photos.

Check them out:

Photo Credit: @officialwaje