Waje's Message to Black Women Today is "...Rise Up! We Shine Together"

We're Getting Even More of Chike with a 3-Part EP "Dance of the Booless"

This PSA from Kunle Afolayan's New Movie "Citation" Is Pretty Intense

Sparks Always Fly When Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi are Together

Tobi Bakre is on the Cover of La Mode Magazine’s June 2020 Issue

Betrayal, Pretence & WhatsApp Group - All You Missed on Monday's #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

Tonto Dikeh is Serving Major Looks for her 35th Birthday

Yvonne Jegede Joins Forces with Deyemi Okanlawon for the Forthcoming Crime Comedy "Honeymoon Nightmare"

AG Baby has a Baby & This is How He Feels

"Motherhood is beautiful" & Regina Daniels Can't Wait for Hers to Start

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Nigerian singer, Waje, has just shared these absolutely stunning new photos on her Instagram. The singer shared the photos with a caption where she talks about the strength of women and tags a few women who says “inspire me by just being strong.

She wrote:

“Pick that chin up and adjust your crown, Queen! Life has its disappointments and challenges, but you’ve got faith, strength, perseverance, and resilience inside your DNA. You’ll get through this! Be encouraged, and in spite of what you’re going through, BELIEVE.”
Stephaine lahart ….
I’m tagging sisters who inspire me by just being strong and rising above limitations, women who speak out to protect others. Not just another pretty face but supportive.
Hey #blackwoman rise up! we shine together.

See the post here;



“Pick that chin up and adjust your crown, Queen! Life has its disappointments and challenges, but you’ve got faith, strength, perseverance, and resilience inside your DNA. You’ll get through this! Be encouraged, and in spite of what you’re going through, BELIEVE.” Stephaine lahart …. I’m tagging sisters who inspire me by just being strong and rising above limitations, women who speak out to protect others. Not just another pretty face but supportive. Hey #blackwoman rise up! we shine together. Thanks to @joselyn_dumas for recognizing my awesomeness and tagging me, I tag @latashalagos @omawonder @artistry_by_tolani @jbeautyfull @tiwasavage @ifymbagwu @sallyozougwu @lanredasilvaajayi @moabudu @lauraikeji @fatimaomokwe @kidskulture @yemialade @bolanle @lalaakindoju @stephaniecoker and many more Tag your queens and encourage them to tag others #SAYNOTORAPE #saynotoracism #sayNOTOTRIBALISM



Waje followed this post with two more beautiful photos.

Check them out:

Photo Credit: @officialwaje

