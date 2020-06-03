Look Who’s Celebrating 10 years as a Radio Girl – Toke Makinwa

Radio Girl, Toke Makinwa has taken to Instagram to celebrate 10 years of learning, winning, entertaining, and staying strong in the media industry.

In 2010, Toke Makinwa made her major media debut on Rhythm 93.7 FM’s The Morning Drive show as a co-host and has since soared higher and higher – from being a host of several events to launching her vlog “Toke Moments“, and winning several well-deserving accolades.

The media personality is celebrating the milestone, taking to her Instagram to share the news, writing:

WCW #radiogirl📻📻📻 10 years in the game 💪🏼💰🥂🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶

Congratulations Toke!