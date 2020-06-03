Connect with us

Scoop

Look Who's Celebrating 10 years as a Radio Girl - Toke Makinwa

Nollywood Scoop

We Officially Have Our First Look At Charles Okpaleke's "Glamour Girls" Remake

Scoop

Here's How You can Provide a #FreshStartForFarishina

Movies & TV Scoop

Did You Miss Tuesday’s #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show? Let's Catch You Up

Scoop

Dabota Lawson is "Thankful for the privilege to celebrate another birthday"

Scoop

Brymo Has A Response To Allegations of Sexual Assault

Scoop

Here's What #BlackoutTuesday is All About & How You Can Contribute

Scoop Sweet Spot

Here's a Video of Perri giving Mike a Haircut to make you Smile

Music Scoop

10 Songs by the Iconic Majek Fashek to Celebrate his Life

Movies & TV Scoop

Tonight’s #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show was all about the Highlights

Scoop

Look Who’s Celebrating 10 years as a Radio Girl – Toke Makinwa

BellaNaija.com

Published

34 mins ago

 on

Radio Girl, Toke Makinwa has taken to Instagram to celebrate 10 years of learning, winning, entertaining, and staying strong in the media industry.

In 2010, Toke Makinwa made her major media debut on Rhythm 93.7 FM’s The Morning Drive show as a co-host and has since soared higher and higher – from being a host of several events to launching her vlog “Toke Moments“, and winning several well-deserving accolades.

The media personality is celebrating the milestone, taking to her Instagram to share the news, writing:

WCW #radiogirl📻📻📻 10 years in the game 💪🏼💰🥂🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶

Congratulations Toke!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves

We Are Taking An Hour-long Content Silence for Tina, Uwa & Everyone Facing Injustice

Your Better Self with Akanna: The End Shouldn’t Justify the Means

Babatunde Oladosu of EduBridge Academy is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oby O: Life After LockDown… Here’s How Employers & the Government Can Support Working Moms
Advertisement
css.php