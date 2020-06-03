Here’s How You can Provide a #FreshStartForFarishina

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on

12-year-old Farishina was in the market when a 57-year-old man was seen trying to lure her to a secluded area.

According to Premium Times, the 57-year-old man, from Ma’ai village, Dutse, Jigawa, was arrested by the police when they received a report that he had been seen at Limawa market in Dutse LGA trying to lure the young girl.

The spokesman of the Police Command in Jigawa, Abdu Jinjiri, revealed that during the course of their interrogation, Farishina listed the names of 11 men who had raped her multiple times on different occasions.

He also confirmed that all 11 suspects have been arrested, and will be charged to court once the investigations are completed.

The cases of Uwaila Vera Omozuwa and Tina Ezekwe are still fresh in our minds, which is one of the reasons why Nigerians all over the world are stepping up and calling for an end to rape, police brutality and all other injustices in our society.

The story of Farishina is a touching one that has led the founders of I Said What I Said podcast, Feyikemi Abudu and Jola Ayeye, to lead an initiative called #FreshStartForFarishina, which will help raise money for the young girl and her family.

#FreshStartForFarisina, was announced last night at 8;30pm and by 11:30pm, about three hours later, they had made the sum of N1,161,800.

This money will be used to get her counselling/therapy, cover any medical bills, pay for the rest of her secondary school education and supply her family with staple foods for as long as possible.

You can donate to the cause here.

