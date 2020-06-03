Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

We Officially Have Our First Look At Charles Okpaleke's "Glamour Girls" Remake

Movies & TV Nollywood

There's Likely Going to be a "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" Sequel

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A New Season of Ndani TV's "Phases" is On the Way!

Nollywood

We ❤️ Kiki Omeili's “Grown & Sexy” Birthday Snaps

Nollywood Scoop

Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko are Having a Baby 🎉

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Binge Watch this Classic Mount Zion Movie “Haunting Shadows” | #BNMovieFeature

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Will Alhaji Salleh learn any lesson? Find Out on this Episode of "The Chronicles"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ronke Ojo-Anthony is Making a Grand Return to Our TV Screens

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

There's So Much Intrigue and Suspense in Olumense's New Short Film "Atumarilaka"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Katung Aduwak Set to Premiere Short Film 'Not Supposed To Be Here' starring Gbenro Ajibade & Jeremy Smith

Nollywood

We Officially Have Our First Look At Charles Okpaleke’s “Glamour Girls” Remake

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 min ago

 on

 

Play Network Africa’s CEO, Charles Okpaleke, has revealed that the remake of the 1994 Nollywood blockbuster, Glamour Girls, will hit the cinemas in December 2021, via a recent Instagram post.

He had previously announced via Instagram that the movie would take two years to produce and now with the confirmation of the intended release date he tells us that he is going all out.

Play Network Africa announced that it had acquired rights to the Chika Onukwufor-directed film, on December 12, 2019. Other classics billed for production are Rattlesnake and  Nneka The Pretty Serpent.

Photo Credit: @charlesofplay

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves

We Are Taking An Hour-long Content Silence for Tina, Uwa & Everyone Facing Injustice

Your Better Self with Akanna: The End Shouldn’t Justify the Means

Babatunde Oladosu of EduBridge Academy is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oby O: Life After LockDown… Here’s How Employers & the Government Can Support Working Moms
Advertisement
css.php