The Labels, Entrepreneurs & Brands behind the Nigerian Music Industry, According to Billboard

This is quite a huge deal for many of us and fans of Afrobeat.

It’s no longer news that the music industry in Nigeria has successfully gone international, and many Nigerian artistes and music brands are making huge waves all over the world.

Some of the labels, entrepreneurs, and brand behind the Nigerian music industry have been featured in a Billboard article, tagged “The Gatekeepers”.

The article by Tatiana Cirisano goes on to say, “Making smart music deals requires knowing the right people. Here are the companies, executives and entrepreneurs driving the continent’s burgeoning business”.

: Aristokrat Group, Chocolate City Group, Davido Music Worldwide, YBNL Nation, Mavin Records, and Universal Music Group Nigeria. Management : The Plug, Twenty 20 Media, Temple Management, VA-PR and VA Management, Bankulli Entertainment, and Metallic Inc.

We know there are still more names, and brands to feature on this list, and Billboard noted that it will periodically update its list.

Adding this, “If you would like your company, firm or organization included or would like to update information that already appears here, please send a description of the business, the names of its principal executives”.

You can find the details here.

Taye Aliyu, Yemi Alade‘s manager isn’t very pleased with the feature. He wrote:

There are no GATEKEEPERS ” YOUR STORY RIGHT 😡😡😡😡😡 DON’T COME AND START TROUBLE IN AN INDUSTRY TRYING TO GROW. @billboard ……. WHY WRITE THIS …. HOW MANY PEOPLE DID YOU INTERVIEW

Responding to a commenter, he wrote: “I want us to have a fair understanding, I don’t really need my company to be there. We all just need to be properly carried along and reach out to the people that really count”.

Also, music publicist, Anyiko Owoko, and Darey Art Alade also expressed their dissatisfaction with the feature.