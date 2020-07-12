12 Times Kiki Osinbajo Made Us Love Her Cool Girl Style

At BellaNaija Style, nothing excites us more than finding the coolest new trends or the next IT fashion girls and we have had Kiki Osinbajo on our radar for some time.

When the fresh-faced beauty isn’t attending to her beauty and fashion businesses or living her best life, Kiki continues to impress us with her elegant, sophisticated style.

The Glam’d Africa boss has a penchant for classic looks, Nigerian designers and, dressing up simple basics —which we all know is difficult to pull off.

She often switches between casual chic and badass businesswoman easily, pulling off a two-piece suit for one event and easing up a simple white blouse and denim look with an Ankara turban. And one time she showed how fun her style can range when she dressed up black leggings and a statement Tee that read “Social Distance” with PVC pumps.

Keep scrolling for more of Kiki’s major style moments.

