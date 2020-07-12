12 #WFH Outfits That Are Super Easy to Put Together

Connect with us

We don’t know about you, but most Bellastylistas just want to be relaxed and comfortable especially since most of us are trying to stay home as much as possible. With that in mind, we’ve scrolled our insta to curate some pretty straightforward and simple stay at home outfits from some of our fave Bellas. From Mercy Eke & Nyma Tang to Ronke Raji and Bonang Matheba we’ve rounded up some of our favorite ways that It girls are styling the super casj #WFH look right now. Spoiler alert: They’re wearing sweats, fancy PJs,  leggings, and pretty much anything else you could think of. Scroll down to see all the WFH outfits to copy now.

 

Nyma Tang

Lerato Kgamanyane

Lydia FemmeBlk

Bonang Matheba

Lerato Kganyago

Tshepi Vundla

Ayanda Thabethe

Amanda du Pont

Ronke Raji

Blue Mbombo

Ph: @pedrothe3rd
Hair: @hair_by_julie1
Wearing: @teestylish_sa

Sika Osei

Mercy Eke

Silvia Njoki

