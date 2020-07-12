Style
12 #WFH Outfits That Are Super Easy to Put Together
We don’t know about you, but most Bellastylistas just want to be relaxed and comfortable especially since most of us are trying to stay home as much as possible. With that in mind, we’ve scrolled our insta to curate some pretty straightforward and simple stay at home outfits from some of our fave Bellas. From Mercy Eke & Nyma Tang to Ronke Raji and Bonang Matheba we’ve rounded up some of our favorite ways that It girls are styling the super casj #WFH look right now. Spoiler alert: They’re wearing sweats, fancy PJs, leggings, and pretty much anything else you could think of. Scroll down to see all the WFH outfits to copy now.
Nyma Tang
Lerato Kgamanyane
Lydia FemmeBlk
Bonang Matheba
Lerato Kganyago
Tshepi Vundla
Ayanda Thabethe
Amanda du Pont
Ronke Raji
Blue Mbombo
Ph: @pedrothe3rd
Hair: @hair_by_julie1
Wearing: @teestylish_sa