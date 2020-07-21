BBNaija Stars Omashola, Sir Dee & More Shine in Veens Clothing’s New Collection!

Nigerians fashion brand Veens Clothing has unveiled its latest fashion collection tagged #1707 . The collection features an array of male and female kaftans that are simple, stylish, rich in colour and very easy to wear.

Speaking on the concept behind the collection #1707, the designer, Vincent Osaromeh, said he decided to go bright and bold for the collection which was inspired by nature, so as to express joy, love and happiness and also to add to a much-needed optimism for his birthday.

The vibrant pieces from the collection were modelled by Big Brother Naija stars Nelson Allison, Sir Dee, Omashola Oburoh, Jeff Bankz. And Nollywood actors, Frankincense Eche-Ben, Maurice Sam among others.

See the full lookbook below

Credits

Designer: @veensclothing01

Photographer: @aysugarr

Models: @sirdee_da, @jeffbankz, @nelsonallisonofficial, @sholzy23, @maurice_sam, @marco_brian, @ezinne_azuaru @teekay_eji @frankincenseecheben

Makeup: @perfectglow_byego