#BBNaija Stars Omashola, Sir Dee & More Shine in Veens Clothing's New Collection!

12 #WFH Outfits That Are Super Easy to Put Together

12 Kenyan It Girl–Approved Looks That Are Perfect for Summer

15 Easy Outfit Formulas, Courtesy Mzansi's Top BellaStylistas

Torlowei Is The Lingerie Brand Fashion Girls Love, And You Should Too

In Beautiful News, Orange Culture Just Released It's SS21 Collection 'The Faces in the Cloud'

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Kim Oprah, Toju Foyeh, Bonang Matheba, Ebuka Obi Uchendu & More

This is a Preview of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Style Game for the next 10 Weeks of #BBNaija

Take A Sneak Peek Into Mihlali Ndamase's World: Quarantine Edition

This Gorgeous Photo Shoot Lensed By Lex Ash Reimagines Ebonee Davis in Nigerian Designer Brands 

BellaNaija Style

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Nigerians fashion brand Veens Clothing has unveiled its latest fashion collection tagged #1707 . The collection features an array of male and female kaftans that are simple, stylish, rich in colour and very easy to wear.

Speaking on the concept behind the collection #1707, the designer, Vincent Osaromeh, said he decided to go bright and bold for the collection which was inspired by nature, so as to express joy, love and happiness and also to add to a much-needed optimism for his birthday.

The vibrant pieces from the collection were modelled by Big Brother Naija stars Nelson Allison, Sir Dee, Omashola Oburoh, Jeff Bankz. And Nollywood actors, Frankincense Eche-Ben, Maurice Sam among others.

See the full lookbook below

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

 

Credits
Designer: @veensclothing01
Photographer: @aysugarr
Models: @sirdee_da@jeffbankz@nelsonallisonofficial@sholzy23@maurice_sam@marco_brian@ezinne_azuaru @teekay_eji @frankincenseecheben
Makeup: @perfectglow_byego

BellaNaija Style

