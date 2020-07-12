12 Kenyan It Girl–Approved Looks That Are Perfect for Summer

We’re constantly scrolling on the ‘gram to see what amazing African Bellastylistas and fashion industry insiders are wearing right now. Instagram is, after all, super fertile ground for fashion discovery, be it for endless style inspo via our favourite fashion influencers or cool new brands.

From unmissable trends to the must-haves for your next summer vacation or the date night look that should be in every fashion girl’s wardrobe, there’s plenty of incredible looks inspiring us at the moment.

From Joy Kendi to Silvia Njoki , these style stars know a thing or two about killer looks, Kenyan style.

Check out the looks straight from Kenya that are on our radar right now!

Hali Oduor & Lian Ireri

Silvia Njoki

Maureen Waititu

Sharon K. Mwangi

Catherine Njeri Kariuki

Joy Kendi

Natalie Tewa

Wabosha Maxine

Nyawira Mumenya

Serah Teshna

Nancie Mwai

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!